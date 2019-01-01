Ingevity (NGVT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. The company should also gain from the expected activated carbon demand growth based on early adoption by some regions in China.”

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGVT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $83.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,092,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,747,000 after acquiring an additional 106,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 611,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 683,611 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.