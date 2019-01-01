Innoviva Inc (INVA) Position Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,090 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 54.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 109.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 943.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 56.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 236,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

INVA stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.25. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

