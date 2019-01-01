Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

