Insider Buying: Alchemy Resources Limited (ALY) Insider Purchases 990,168 Shares of Stock

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) insider Lindsay Dudfield purchased 990,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,872.18 ($9,129.21).

ALY stock remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday.

Alchemy Resources Company Profile

Alchemy Resources Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, silver, lead, zinc, and alumina deposits. It owns interests in the West Lynn and Woodsreef projects covering an area of 381 square kilometers located in New South Wales; the Cobar Basin/Lachlan Fold Belt projects located in New South Wales; the Karonie project covering approximately 780 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Bryah Basin project comprising 527 square kilometers located to the north east of Meekatharra, Western Australia.

