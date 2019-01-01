Insider Buying: istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,147 Shares of Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $154,141.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,647,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,687,237.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,387 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $122,822.01.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,100 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $134,403.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Istar Inc. bought 7,100 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $136,320.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Istar Inc. bought 5,700 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $110,067.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Istar Inc. bought 5,700 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $110,694.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Istar Inc. bought 5,700 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $109,212.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Istar Inc. bought 5,300 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $102,396.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Istar Inc. bought 5,031 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $96,494.58.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $122.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that istar Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in istar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in istar by 1,281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in istar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new position in istar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in istar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. istar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

