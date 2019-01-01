Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Friday, December 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. BWS Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.74%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $64.00 price target on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $1,206,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,703.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

