International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $854.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.02 per share, with a total value of $8,854,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,389,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,965,321.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $62,469.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,030,998 shares of company stock worth $137,590,122. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $549,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,992,000 after acquiring an additional 315,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $134.27. 619,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

