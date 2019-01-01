INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH (RYE) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 6,112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.45% of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH alerts:

Shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH (RYE) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/invesco-exchang-sp-500-equal-weigh-rye-shares-bought-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.