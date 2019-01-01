Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) Stake Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,071,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,532,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 358,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 248,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 87,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

