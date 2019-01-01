Investors Buy High Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Put Options (GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,796 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 735% compared to the average volume of 694 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 123,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

