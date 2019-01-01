Investors Buy Shares of Sirius XM (SIRI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $28.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.21 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Sirius XM had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Sirius XM traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $5.71

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,422 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,755,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,506,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,938,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,258 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/investors-buy-shares-of-sirius-xm-siri-on-weakness.html.

Sirius XM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.