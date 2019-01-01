Investors Buy Tapestry (TPR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $25.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.83 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Tapestry had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Tapestry traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $33.75

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

