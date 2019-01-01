Investors Purchase Large Volume of Teekay Lng Partners Call Options (TGP)

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,856 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,169% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

