Investors Sell JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Strength (JPM)

Investors sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $227.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $415.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $187.74 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded up $0.79 for the day and closed at $97.62

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,896,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,016 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,331,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

