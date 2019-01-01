Investors Sell Paypal (PYPL) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on strength during trading hours on Monday following insider selling activity. $94.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $185.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.49 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Paypal had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Paypal traded up $0.83 for the day and closed at $84.09Specifically, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $609,357.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,986 shares of company stock worth $33,781,810. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Paypal to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

