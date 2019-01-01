Investors Sell Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) on Strength (LQD)

Traders sold shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $130.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $256.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $125.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.31 for the day and closed at $112.82

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,706.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

