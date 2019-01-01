Investors Sell Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Strength (GDX)

Traders sold shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $101.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $296.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $194.62 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $21.09

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14,976.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 335,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 333,075 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 105,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,664,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

