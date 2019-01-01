Investors Sell Texas Instruments (TXN) on Strength (TXN)

Traders sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $62.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $127.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.12 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Texas Instruments had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded up $0.69 for the day and closed at $94.50

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

