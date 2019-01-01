Investors Sell Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $157.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $243.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.87 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walt Disney had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $2.35 for the day and closed at $109.65Specifically, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,408.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,231 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.
About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.
