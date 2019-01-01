Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,363 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invitation Homes worth $28,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 959,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 158,091 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,470,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

