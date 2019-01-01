IPG Photonics (IPGP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPGP. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $222.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.64.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,148,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 307.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 864,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,925,000 after acquiring an additional 652,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 325,425 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 741,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 297,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 684,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,888,000 after acquiring an additional 132,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

