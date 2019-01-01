iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $93,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,534,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,145,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,166,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,805,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,182,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,315,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after buying an additional 384,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.5422 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th.

