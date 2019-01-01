iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Stake Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,049,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,133,000 after acquiring an additional 526,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,310,000 after acquiring an additional 191,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,504,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.19.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6813 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

