iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Stake Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,022,000 after buying an additional 1,356,407 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 177,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 50,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

EWJ traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,691,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,784. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.4055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

