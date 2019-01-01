iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Holdings Cut by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. 4,345,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,510. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

