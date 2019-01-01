iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after buying an additional 267,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $10,682,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000.

GSG stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

