iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth (IJT) Stake Decreased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,384. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $209.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.5392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

