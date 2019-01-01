Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 176 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Itau Corpbanca stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.26. Itau Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Itau Corpbanca by 27.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itau Corpbanca by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Corpbanca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.