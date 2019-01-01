Iteris Inc (ITI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.67 million, a PE ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 0.20. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $36,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 52,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $233,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,682 shares of company stock worth $913,198. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 208,926 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Iteris by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 913,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

