Ivy Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Ivy has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $672.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ivy token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.31 or 0.11977684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

IVY is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,090,619 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

