J Sainsbury (JSAIY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

