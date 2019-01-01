Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (FNI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.57% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from First Trust Chindia ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/jane-street-group-llc-decreases-holdings-in-first-trust-chindia-etf-fni.html.

First Trust Chindia ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.