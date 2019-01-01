Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in ADT Inc (ADT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ADT by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ADT by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,921 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 154,171 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.95%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

