Janus Henderson Group (JHG) & StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Head-To-Head Survey

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StoneCastle Financial pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Janus Henderson Group and StoneCastle Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 5 0 0 1.71 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $33.07, indicating a potential upside of 59.60%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and StoneCastle Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 1.89 $655.50 million $2.48 8.35 StoneCastle Financial $17.37 million 7.28 $12.03 million $1.59 12.14

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 37.59% 11.67% 8.11% StoneCastle Financial 75.91% N/A N/A

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats StoneCastle Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

