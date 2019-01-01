JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 515 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,871,000 after acquiring an additional 499,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,871,000 after acquiring an additional 499,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,487,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,873,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,588,000 after acquiring an additional 753,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $10,509,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,864,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $75.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/jgp-wealth-management-llc-acquires-515-shares-of-wec-energy-group-inc-wec.html.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.