JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 264.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,821,000 after buying an additional 3,493,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,726,000 after buying an additional 1,896,970 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $63,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

