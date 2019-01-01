JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 215,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 28,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

