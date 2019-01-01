JMP Group (JMP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Barrington Research currently has a $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We expect investment banking revenues of $17.0 million (-24.5% YOY), below our prior estimate of $19.5 million, due to the decline in capital raising activity in November and December associated with the increased volatility in the markets.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. JMP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.42.

NYSE JMP opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 30,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $155,368.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,981.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 58,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $260,846.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $344,306.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,627 over the last 90 days. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

