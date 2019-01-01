JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 30,907 Shares of General Electric (GE)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 153.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $134,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $136,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

