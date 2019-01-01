John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

JBSS stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $639.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.37). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $204.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

