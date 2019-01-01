Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Receives Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 while the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends. However, headwinds like generics competition, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Quite a few products in the company’s portfolio are facing generic competition. Moreover, biosimilar competition is hurting sales of blockbuster drug, Remicade. Procrit and Tracleer are expected to face generic competition in the United States soon. Meanwhile, J&J has got unfavorable ruling in district court cases related to generic versions of blockbuster drug Zytiga, opening doors for an earlier-than-expected generic launch in 2018/early 2019. Meanwhile, allegations that its talc/baby powders contain asbestos which causes the users to develop ovarian cancer have been an overhang on the stock’s price lately. Shares have underperformed the market this year so far.”

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $129.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.