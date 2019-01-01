JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $278,896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $161,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,815,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $332.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

