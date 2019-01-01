JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 43,599 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 2,424,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,996.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Grunberg acquired 606,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALA stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.58. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wedbush set a $51.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

