Juniper Networks (JNPR) vs. Toshiba (TOSYY) Head to Head Contrast

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and Toshiba’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 1.85 $306.20 million $1.73 15.55 Toshiba $37.24 billion 0.49 $7.59 billion N/A N/A

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and Toshiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 4.82% 10.42% 5.07% Toshiba 54.36% 22.35% 5.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toshiba shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Toshiba does not pay a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Juniper Networks and Toshiba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 5 11 7 0 2.09 Toshiba 0 0 0 0 N/A

Juniper Networks presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Toshiba.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Toshiba on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; and QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and AppFormix, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the cloud, telecom/cable, and strategic enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others. The company offers infrastructure systems, including power, transmission and distribution, industrial, railway transportation, security and automation, broadcasting and network, photovoltaic, water and environmental, building, and POS systems; airport facilities and solid-state weather radars; elevators and escalators; and printing and IT solutions. It also provides electronic devices and components, such as semiconductors, storage products, microwave semiconductors and components, materials and devices, and display devices and components; and digital products comprising PCs, tablets, televisions, Blu-ray products, etc. In addition, the company offers nuclear power generation systems, thermal power generation systems, light fixtures, air-conditioners, building and facility solutions, multi-function peripherals, hard disk drives, cloud solutions, personal computers, visual products, etc. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

