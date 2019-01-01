Kadmon (KDMN) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 937,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 596,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. WBB Securities upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.58.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 253.82% and a negative net margin of 1,176.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

