Kaman Co. (KAMN) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 236.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth about $412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 105.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 16.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,322,000 after buying an additional 235,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

KAMN opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.69. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $443.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.01 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $236,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

