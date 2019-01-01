Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,002,636 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the November 30th total of 7,466,291 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,144,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kinross Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,333,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

