KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489,253 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,692,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 799,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,367,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 404,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after buying an additional 168,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen set a $120.00 price target on KLA-Tencor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $473,738.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at $756,869.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $356,995.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,002.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,292. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

