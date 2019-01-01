KUN (KUN) Market Capitalization Hits $11,912.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, KUN has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One KUN token can now be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00159313 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $11,912.00 and $12,334.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.02389147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00160078 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00200360 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027168 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027087 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.