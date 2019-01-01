Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.29 Million

Brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post $76.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.28 million and the lowest is $74.30 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $126.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $380.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $410.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $322.29 million, with estimates ranging from $315.98 million to $328.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $135.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ladder Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ladder Capital by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,639 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 652,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ladder Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 965,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,095. The company has a quick ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 74.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

